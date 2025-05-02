Democrat Senators push for Treasury Inspector General probe as Trump targets Harvard’s tax status

Four US senators on Friday pushed for the Treasury Inspector General to investigate whether President Donald Trump has "illegally" taken steps to strip Harvard University of its tax exemption.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Ed Markey, Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden wrote to Treasury's acting inspector general for tax administration to request for an investigation into "alarming reports" that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), at the instruction of Trump, is considering revoking the non-profit status of the university.

Trump said Friday that his administration would move to strip Harvard University of its tax-exempt status, escalating his confrontation with the Ivy League school.

"We are going to be taking away Harvard's Tax Exempt Status. It's what they deserve," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Democrats said it is both "illegal and unconstitutional" for the IRS to take direction from Trump to target schools, hospitals, churches, or any other tax-exempt entities as retribution for using their free speech rights.

"We request that you review whether the President or his allies have taken any step to direct or pressure the IRS to take politically-motivated actions regarding the tax exempt status of the President's political targets," they wrote.

Tensions have risen between the Trump administration and elite universities over issues including admissions, hiring practices, curriculum oversight, and responses to pro-Palestine campus protests.

Last week, Harvard University sued the Trump administration after the federal government canceled more than $2 billion in funding for the elite school.

The senators also voiced concern over the smaller nonprofits which would be next possible target of the president.

"Church groups, hospitals, health clinics, or food banks could be next. If the President is able to successfully target Harvard's tax-exemption, anyone could be next," the lawmakers said.