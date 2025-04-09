US says its alarmed over arrest of American citizen in Thailand

The US said Tuesday that it is alarmed by the arrest of American citizen Paul Chambers in Thailand, who faces charges of insulting the monarchy under the country's lèse majesté law and violating the Computer Crimes Act.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the US is closely monitoring the case and is in communication with Thai authorities.

"This case reinforces our longstanding concerns about the use of lèse majesté laws in Thailand. We continue to urge Thai authorities to respect freedom of expression and to ensure that laws are not used to stifle permitted expression," Bruce said.

"As a treaty ally of Thailand, we will closely monitor this issue and advocate for the fair treatment of Paul Chambers," she added.

Bruce said consular officers from the US Embassy in Bangkok are providing all appropriate assistance to Chambers and have requested access to him to ensure his well-being.

Chambers, a lecturer at Naresuan University in the northern province of Phitsanulok, was arrested last week following a complaint filed by the Thai army, according to local police.

Under Section 112 of Thailand's penal code, individuals found guilty of defaming, insulting or threatening the king, queen, heir or regent can face prison sentences ranging from three to 15 years for each offense. Rights groups have long criticized its use against activists, journalists and academics.





