Additional duties on US imports due to take effect

Additional duties on US imports announced by President Donald Trump last week were set to come into force on Wednesday.



After a first round of universal levies of a minimum of 10% on imports from almost all its trading partners came into force on Saturday, higher penalties based on trade deficits were due to come into force at midnight (0400 GMT Wednesday).



The US government calculated tariffs for each country based on factors including trade deficits, subsidies and currency manipulation.



Imports from Germany and other EU countries to the United States, for example, will face new tariffs of 20%.



With his tariff policy, Trump wants to strengthen domestic production and at the same time persuade foreign trading partners to make concessions. His initiative triggered massive turbulence on the stock markets.



Several countries have announced countermeasures. A global trade war could plunge the world economy into a deep crisis.



