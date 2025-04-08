US Congressman John James announces bid for Michigan governor

 Contact Us
Republican Rep. John James announced his 2026 Michigan gubernatorial bid, vowing to restore "common sense" and criticizing current state policies as harmful. If elected, he'd be Michigan’s first Black governor.

Published April 08,2025
US Republican Rep. John James announced his candidacy Monday for Michigan governor.

"It's time to get Michigan's government out of fantasyland and back to common sense," James said in a statement.

For the past seven years, he said Michigan has been "dominated by radical, out-of-touch policies that have hurt our families, our communities, and our economy."

James, who was first elected to Congress in 2022, would become the state's first Black governor if elected.

Michigan's gubernatorial election will take place in 2026 and the state's next governor will take office at the start of 2027.