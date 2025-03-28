US, Colombia address deportations, drug trafficking, border security

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday met with Colombian President Gustavo Petro to address key issues in the bilateral relationship, including security, drug trafficking, migration, and the repatriation of Colombians from the US.

A key outcome of the meeting in the Colombian capital Bogota was the signing of a declaration of intent for biometric cooperation, which will enable data exchange between the two countries to identify criminals and prevent border crossings, the Colombian Presidency said on X.

"We will assist the Colombian people in detecting and preventing criminals and terrorists from attempting to cross its borders. Through this collaboration, the Colombian people will be safer, have opportunities to prosper, and its economy will improve," Noem stated.

Secretary Noem noted that biometric cooperation has facilitated over 1,700 deportations and 1,000 arrests, paving the way for continued cooperation between Colombia and the US on security and migration control.

"We talked about security at length. I think she's charmed by Colombia" President Petro said on his X account, sharing a photo with Noem.

Before she met with Petro, Noem discussed drug and human trafficking with Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia.

Colombia risks US "de-certification" for its counter-narcotics efforts, an annual approval issued by the State Department to countries facing challenges with drug trafficking, money laundering, and other illicit activities.

Noem's visit follows a period of diplomatic tension between US President Donald Trump and Petro, stemming from disagreements over US deportation practices. The migration issue strained bilateral relations when the Colombian head of state initially refused to accept deportation flights, claiming that US authorities were not respecting the rights of migrants who were handcuffed on board the flights.

President Trump responded by threatening to impose 25% tariffs on Colombian goods entering the US, with the tariff potentially rising to 50% by the end of the week if deportation flights were not accepted.

Petro subsequently reversed his decision, and deportation flights resumed within two days, with migrants transported on Colombian Air Force planes.

Noem's visit to Colombia is part of a Latin American tour that commenced in El Salvador and concludes in Mexico on Friday.