Trump signs executive order mandating proof of US citizenship for voting

US President Donald Trump Tuesday signed an executive order requiring people to present proof of citizenship when they register to vote.

"The Election Assistance Commission will require documentary, government-issued proof of U.S. citizenship on its voter registration forms," a White House statement said.

"This Order strengthens voter citizenship verification and bans foreign nationals from interfering in US elections," the statement added.

It also directs agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration, to provide states access to federal databases for verifying voter eligibility.

The order also conditions federal election-related funding on state compliance with integrity measures, such as using a national mail voter registration form that requires proof of citizenship.

It also warns that action will be taken against states that count ballots received after Election Day in Federal elections. "Federal election funding will be conditioned on compliance."

"We're going to fix our elections so that our elections are going to be honorable and honest and people leave and they know their vote is counted. We are going to have free and fair elections. And ideally, we go to paper ballots, same-day voting, proof of citizenship, very big, and voter ID, very simple," Trump said.

"We will secure our elections, and they will be secure once and for all," he added.





