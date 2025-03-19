US considers stepping back from NATO’s top European command role: Report

The US is reportedly considering stepping back from its role as NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), a position held by American generals for nearly 75 years, according to a NBC News report.

Citing defense officials and a Pentagon briefing, the news outlet reported that the Trump administration is evaluating a proposal as part of a significant overhaul of US military commands.

"For the United States to give up the role of supreme allied commander of NATO would be seen in Europe as a significant signal of walking away from the alliance," said retired Adm. James Stavridis, who served as SACEUR from 2009 to 2013.

"It would be a political mistake of epic proportion," he added, warning that the move could diminish US influence and be interpreted as a step toward leaving NATO altogether, as the SACEUR position is a symbol of American commitment to European security.

The proposed restructuring also includes consolidating US European Command (EUCOM) and US Africa Command (AFRICOM) into a single command based in Stuttgart, Germany and the closure of the US Southern Command headquarters in the US state of Florida to be merged with the US Northern Command.

Stavridis argued that merging European and African commands could be problematic due to the vast geographic and operational differences between the two regions. But he said combining Southern Command and Northern Command "makes a great deal of sense."

Ret. Gen. Ben Hodges, former commander of US Army Europe, noted that the restructuring appears driven by cost-cutting rather than a comprehensive military strategy.

"The contemplated moves in Europe may reduce American influence there," he said.

The Pentagon has not publicly confirmed or opposed the proposed changes.

The potential shift comes at a time of heightened tensions within NATO, with some member states questioning the US commitment to the alliance as Washington seeks more spending and effort from allies.