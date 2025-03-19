Houthis say 7 women, 2 children injured in US airstrikes on Yemen

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces carry out precision airstrikes kicking off a series of operations against Iranian-backed Houthi targets across Yemen, according to CENTCOM, on March 15, 2025. (AA Photo)

Seven women and two children were injured in US airstrikes on several Yemeni provinces, including the capital Sanaa, on Wednesday evening.

The airstrikes hit Sanaa, Saada (north), Al-Hazm district in Al-Jawf province (northeast), and As Sawadiyah district in Al-Bayda province (central Yemen), according to the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV.

The report said that the strikes in the Al-Thawra district in Sanaa led to injuries and caused a fire in an event hall, in addition to damaging several nearby homes.

Meanwhile, airstrikes in the Al-Hazm district targeted livestock, resulting in the death of several animals, according to the television.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he had ordered a "major attack" against the Houthis in Yemen.

From that time until Tuesday evening, Anadolu recorded dozens of US airstrikes on Yemen, resulting in 53 deaths and 107 injuries, including women and children, according to Houthi reports.

These are the first airstrikes on Yemen since the Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza took effect on Jan. 19, 2025.

The Houthi group has been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said was a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The group halted its attacks when a ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group, Hamas, but it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all humanitarian aid into Gaza on March 2.



















