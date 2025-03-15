Trump calls US media outlets CNN, MSNBC 'illegal' and 'corrupt'

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused mainstream American media outlets CNN and MSNBC of being "illegal" and "corrupt" in their coverage of him.

"I believe that CNN and MSNBC, who literally write 97.6% bad about me, are political arms of the Democrat Party, and in my opinion, they're really corrupt, and they're illegal. What they do is illegal," Trump said during his remarks at the Justice Department.

Trump claimed that negative media coverage persisted regardless of political outcomes.

"It makes no difference how big a victory I have. I can have the biggest victory in history. It makes no difference what kind of a failure the other side has," he added.