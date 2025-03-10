Small plane crashes in US state of Pennsylvania: Report

A small plane crashed in the US state of Pennsylvania on Sunday, local WGAL News reported.

The crash took place near a traffic intersection in Manheim Township in Lancaster County.

Firefighters, police, and other first responders gathered in a parking lot area.

Heavy smoke, at least two severely damaged and burned-out cars, and what appeared to be a part of a small plane could be seen around the crash site.

Officials have not yet disclosed whether anyone was seriously injured in the crash.

The US has seen several plane crashes since January.