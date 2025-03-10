Amid escalating trade war, Trump may visit China soon: Report

Amid escalating trade war, US President Donald Trump may visit China as early as next month, according to multiple diplomatic sources, South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

The development comes as Trump doubled the tariffs on all Chinese imports to 20% from 10%, and China retaliated with tariffs on American goods, threatening to ignite a trade war.

Since his return to the White House, Trump has seemed focused on finalizing a deal with Beijing.

The sources indicate that the leaders of both nations would like the other to visit, framing it as a diplomatic achievement, but initial discussions have centered around Trump visiting China.

It is unclear how much progress has been made in discussions about a potential trip.

A Chinese source noted that it is harder "for Beijing officials to talk to their counterparts in Washington now than in the Biden administration as Washington is going through drastic changes."

Days before the inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation covering a broad range of issues.