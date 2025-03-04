Trump criticizes Canada for banking regulations on US

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized Canada's banking regulations, claiming that American banks are barred from operating in the country while Canadian banks have access to the US market.

"Canada doesn't allow American Banks to do business in Canada, but their banks flood the American Market. Oh, that seems fair to me, doesn't it?" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump's post comes amid ongoing US-Canada trade tensions, with Washington postponing 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports that were set to begin on Tuesday.

The US president has previously pledged to extend tariffs to a range of other industries, including copper, semiconductors, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and lumber.