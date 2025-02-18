LAWMAKER UNVEILS BILL TO DESIGNATE TRUMPS BIRTHDAY AS FEDERAL HOLIDAY

U.S. President Donald Trump steps from Air Force One upon arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 16, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

US Rep. Claudia Tenney has introduced legislation to make President Donald Trump's birthday, June 14, a federal holiday.

"Just as George Washington's birthday is codified as a federal holiday, President Trump's birthday should also be celebrated to recognize him as the founder of America's Golden Age," Tenney said Monday on X.

Washington, America's first president, was born on Feb. 22, but Presidents Day, honoring his birthday, is celebrated on the third Monday of February.

Tenney said Friday that no modern president has been "more pivotal" for the US than Trump.

"Today, I introduced legislation to designate Trump's Birthday and Flag Day as a federal holiday, ensuring President Trump's contributions to American greatness are forever enshrined into law," she said.

In a separate development, Rep. Addison McDowell introduced legislation last month to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after Trump.