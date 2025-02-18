Homeland Security chief urges illegal migrants to leave US 'now'

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks to employees at the Department of Homeland Security, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington, U.S. (REUTERS Photo)

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem launched a multimillion-dollar advertising campaign Monday to warn those who want to enter the country illegally.

"Tonight, I'm announcing a nationwide and international multimillion-dollar ad campaign warning illegal aliens to leave our country NOW or face deportation with the inability to return to the US," Noem wrote on X.

Noem shared a one-minute video where she delivered a message from President Donald Trump to the world.

"If you are considering entering America illegally, don't even think about it. Let me be clear. If you come to our country and you break our laws, we will hunt you down.

"Criminals are not welcome in the United States," she said.

"President Trump has a clear message for those that are in our country illegally: Leave now. If you don't, we will find you, and we will deport you. You will never return,"

"Under President Trump, America's borders are closed to lawbreakers," she added. "Follow the law, and you'll find opportunity. Break it, and you'll find consequences. The choice is yours."

Since Trump took power on Jan. 20, Republicans have taken swift action to protect Americans and secure the US borders.

Last month, Trump ordered 1,500 troops to the US-Mexico border as he signed an executive order banning the entry of what he called "aliens engaged in an invasion of the United States through the southern border."