Trump defiant as EU threatens US food ban: 'They’re just hurting themselves!'

US President Donald Trump Sunday brushed off concerns over the EU's potential ban on US food imports, arguing that his trade policies are fair and beneficial to the US.

Asked by reporters about European countries saying they will ban US food imports in response to his tariffs, Trump dismissed the significance of such a move, insisting that Europe would suffer more than the US.

"That's alright. I don't mind. Let them do it," Trump said. "They're just hurting themselves. If they do that, I can't imagine it, but (it) doesn't matter."

Trump reiterated his stance on reciprocal tariffs, emphasizing that the US should impose the same tariffs on other countries that they apply to American goods. "We're having reciprocal tariffs. Whatever they charge, we charge. Very simple."

"If a certain country like India, which is a very high tariff, if they charge us X dollars, we charge them X dollars. It's all right. It's fair. It's a fair thing to do," Trump said.

He also claimed that even the media recognized the fairness of his trade policies and insisted that it would be very good for the US.

Earlier, Trump laid out his plan for what he called "great" reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners that impose duties and other economic penalties on American exports.

The new economic penalties, which Trump said are "fair to all" nations, would be imposed on top of other duties he has already rolled out since assuming office in January.