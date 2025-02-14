More than 100 vehicles involved in pileup in US state of Oregon amid winter storm

A massive pileup involving more than 100 vehicles shut down a key highway Thursday in the US state of Oregon as a winter storm created slippery driving conditions.

"Westbound I-84 is closed, 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) west of Multnomah Falls due to a multi-vehicle crash," the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said on its X account.

Officials urged those involved to "stay in their vehicles for their safety unless there is a clear or immediate reason not to."

"There are dozens of vehicles in the crash area with several crash locations," the sheriff's office said, adding "there are reports of people stuck inside their vehicles. Responders are making their way through the scene and checking on cars."

One SUV caught fire during the crash, but "everyone was able to get out," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities also reported injuries but did not provide exact numbers.

The pileup was caused by whiteout conditions that severely reduced visibility and made roads dangerously slick.