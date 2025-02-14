Apple, Google restore TikTok to their app stores in US

TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Apple and Google announced Thursday that TikTok is once again available in their US app stores.

The popular short-video sharing app, owned by Chinese internet technology company ByteDance, was removed from both stores on Jan. 18, hours before a ban was set to take effect.

It remained unavailable for download on Apple's App Store and Google Play until Thursday, although users who had already downloaded the app were still able to use it.

US President Donald Trump said earlier this month that there is "great interest" in TikTok as his administration sought to arrange a deal for its sale.

"GREAT INTEREST IN TIKTOK! Would be wonderful for China, and all concerned," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Previously, he said that "a lot of people" will be bidding to own TikTok.

After taking the oath of office on Jan. 20, Trump signed an executive order in an attempt to delay a ban of the app for 75 days.

TikTok is facing US scrutiny over national security concerns, with a law requiring ByteDance to divest its interest in the app or face a ban.