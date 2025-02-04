Canada’s Trudeau says US tariffs have been put on hold for 30 days

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that US President Donald Trump has agreed to put on hold planned tariffs on Canadian imports for 30 days.

"I just had a good call with President Trump," Trudeau wrote on his X account, adding that Canada is "implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl."

As part of Canada's commitments, Trudeau said that "nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting" the US-Canada border.

"In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering," he said.

Trudeau further announced the signing of "a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million."

"Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together," he added.

Shortly after Trudeau's announcement, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that "Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, while destroying their families and communities all across our Country."

Noting Trudeau's commitments regarding the border plan, Trump said: "As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that."

"I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured," he added.

Fulfilling an election campaign promise, Trump signed an executive order on Saturday to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on imports from China.

Canada, in a swift response, announced a 25% levy on US imports.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Monday that she had reached a deal with Trump to pause the planned 25% tariffs for a month.



















