US House Republicans unveil bill to authorize possible Greenland purchase

US House Republicans on Monday introduced a bill that would allow President-elect Donald Trump to enter into potential negotiations with Denmark to acquire Greenland.

Called "Make Greenland Great Again Act," the bill was introduced by Republican Representative Andy Ogles.

"Congress hereby authorizes the President, beginning at 12:01 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on January 20, 2025, to seek to enter into negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark to secure the acquisition of Greenland by the United States," the draft bill read.

"Not later than 5 calendar days after reaching an agreement with the Kingdom of Denmark relating to the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, the President shall transmit to the appropriate congressional committees the agreement, including all related materials and annexes," it added.

Last week, Trump declined to rule out the use of military force to take control of the Panama Canal and Greenland.

"I can't assure you, you're talking about Panama and Greenland. No, I can't assure you on either of those two, but I can say this, we need them for economic security," Trump told reporters during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate. "I'm not going to commit to that."