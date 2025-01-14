UN announces 'intense planning' for possible Gaza cease-fire

The UN reported on Tuesday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "very closely" monitoring developments in Gaza cease-fire talks and that "intense planning" is being prepared to increase humanitarian aid if a deal is reached.

When asked if Guterres received a briefing on Gaza cease-fire talks, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference that the UN chief is constantly briefed by his team on cease-fire negotiations in Gaza and that he is "very closely" following developments.

"The UN system as a whole is in intense planning and preparation for when a cease-fire comes into play and how we can increase the aid," Dujarric said.

He acknowledged the current security challenges in Gaza, saying, "We are very much aware of the security challenges that will continue when and after a cease-fire is announced."

He added that challenges such as the opening of new crossing points, security conditions, unexploded ordnance, and UN personnel safety are expected to persist and are being taken into consideration.

Earlier on Tuesday, Qatar announced that Gaza cease-fire negotiations are "in the final stages" and that an agreement is "imminent."

"A draft agreement has been handed to both Hamas and Israel, and major obstacles on key contentious issues between the two sides have been addressed," Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said at a press conference in Doha.

On North Gaza, Dujarric said Israel continues to deny efforts to deliver "vital" aid.

"Today, two attempts to reach hospitals in the North Gaza governorate were denied," he said, adding that the UN's attempts aimed to provide assistance to two hospitals in northern Gaza and evacuate patients.

Israel has continued its war on Gaza, which has killed more than 46,600 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.