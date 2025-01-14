Amazon announces $5B investment in setting up data center in Mexico

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of US-based e-commerce giant Amazon, announced a significant investment of over $5 billion in Mexico to develop a new data center in the country.

Mexico's Economic Minister Marcelo Ebrard said this investment could add $10 billion to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over the next 15 years and create 7,000 jobs.

The announcement was made during Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's morning briefing, where an Amazon delegation, led by Paula Bellizia, vice president for Latin America at AWS, shared details of the project.

"Today we are here with you, Madam President, to launch the operations of our data centers in Mexico, that is, to inaugurate Amazon Web Services' cloud computing infrastructure so that it can be offered from here, from Mexico," Bellizia said.

AWS, a cornerstone of Amazon's global operations, powers services like video conferencing, online shopping, streaming, and financial transactions.

According to its official website, AWS operates in 36 geographical regions, spanning 100 data centers across the US, Canada, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, including Brazil.

Bellizia emphasized the transformative impact of the investment: "Our cloud computing infrastructure will help position Mexico as a digital hub in the Americas and a leader in Latin America.

"It will lay the foundation for modernizing and digitizing governments and businesses—small, medium, and large—reducing costs and improving efficiency. Organizations can now rely on the most advanced, secure, and reliable technology to develop their solutions here in Mexico."

The data center will be established in Queretaro, a state in central Mexico known as an industrial hub.

Bellizia highlighted the strategic importance of the location due to its logistical advantages, airport access, and existing infrastructure.

President Sheinbaum praised the investment as a reflection of Mexico's growing potential: "We are very proud of the moment we are living, and the investment being presented today clearly demonstrates that Mexico has not only a great present but also a great future."