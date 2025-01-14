Top Russian diplomat says ready to study Trump’s proposals for peace in Ukraine

Russia's top diplomat on Tuesday said Moscow is ready to study US President-elect Donald Trump's proposals for peace in Ukraine after he takes office next week.

"When Trump, having become president, finally formulates his position on Ukrainian affairs, of course, we will study it," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press briefing in Moscow.

Trump says he wants settle the longstanding conflict swiftly. According to his special envoy Keith Kellogg, the goal is to end the war, which is set to enter its third year in February, in the near term, in 100 days.

Lavrov said Russia so far has not received any proposal for a meeting between Trump and President Vladimir Putin.

"At this stage, all these explanations, initiatives, and thinking out loud have no practical effect, so we must wait until the new administration formulates its official approaches," he added.

The Russian diplomat welcomed the mention of "realities on the ground" by Trump's team with regards to finding a settlement.

He said Trump has become the first Western politician to admit that NATO lied to Russia on the issue of not expanding the alliance to the east.

Concerning Trump's remarks on the possible purchase or takeover of Greenland, Lavrov said he thinks they "need to listen to the Greenlanders first."