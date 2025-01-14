Gaza cease-fire negotiations in ‘final details,’ agreement ‘imminent’: Qatar

Qatar said Tuesday that Gaza cease-fire negotiations are in their "final details" and that announcing an agreement is "imminent."

"A draft agreement has been handed to both Hamas and Israel and major obstacles on key contentious issues between the two sides have been addressed," Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha.

"Current discussions in Doha are focused on finalizing the remaining details," he added.

Ansari said that the implementation of the Gaza cease-fire agreement will occur "very shortly after it is finalized."

There is "a positive atmosphere in the negotiations, and we are optimistic about the possibility of reaching an agreement, but we must not be overly optimistic," he added.









