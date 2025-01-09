Jimmy Carter honored in state funeral at Washington National Cathedral

U.S. Military Body Bearers carry the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter from the Washington National Cathedral following his state funeral on January 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)

The state funeral for former US President Jimmy Carter was held Thursday at the Washington National Cathedral, concluding six days of national mourning for the 39th president, who died Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

President Joe Biden delivered the eulogy, lauding Carter's character and deep faith.

"Jimmy Carter's friendship taught me a strength of character is more than a title or the power we hold," he said. "It's the strength to understand that everyone should be treated with dignity, respect."

He emphasized the obligation to oppose the abuse of power, uphold values like hope and generosity.

"We have an obligation to give hate no safe harbor, and to stand up to what my dad used to say is the greatest sin of all -- the abuse of power," Biden said.

"We're all fallible. But it's about asking ourselves: are we striving to do things, the right things? What value-what are the values that animate our spirit? Do we operate from fear or hope? Ego or generosity? Do we show grace? Do we keep the faith when it's most tested?"

Biden declared Thursday a National Day of Mourning for Carter. The service was attended by all living former US presidents, including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, as well as President-elect Donald Trump, who paid his respects earlier at the Capitol Rotunda. Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also joined the ceremony.

Andrew Young, a civil rights leader who served as US ambassador to the UN and a close ally of Martin Luther King Jr, praised Carter's civil rights advocacy, calling him a "miracle."

Young noted Carter's efforts to integrate the US Naval Academy and his compassion for diverse communities despite growing up in racially-segregated Plains, Georgia.

Carter's grandson, Jason Carter, described his grandfather's life as a "love story" -- one that encompassed his devotion to his wife Rosalynn, his faith and belief in human rights. "His life was a testament to the goodness of God," he said.

He noted his grandfather's efforts to achieve peace. "His heart broke for the people of Israel. It broke for the people of Palestine, and he spent his life trying to bring peace to that Holy Land, and he talked about it at the dinner table. It was the same in public as it was in private"

Carter's casket was transported after the service to Joint Base Andrews for its final journey to Georgia, where he will be laid to rest beside Rosalynn in Plains.