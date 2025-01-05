New York City launches traffic fee to curb congestion

First day of New York City’s planned congestion pricing program in Manhattan (REUTERS Photo)

A New York traffic pricing initiative aimed at reducing congestion in the city-home to some 8.3 million people-took effect overnight Saturday, according to media reports.

The New York Times reported that drivers entering areas around major Manhattan landmarks such as the Empire State Building, Times Square, and Wall Street, located south of Central Park, must now pay a daily fee of up to $9.

During the busiest hours, the congestion fee will be $9, while drivers of cars entering these areas at other times will pay $2.25.

Motorcyclists and drivers of commercial buses and trucks will pay varying fees based on the vehicle's size and how busy the traffic is.

The fee is expected to increase to $12 by 2028 and to $15 by 2031 as part of a long-term plan to enhance the city's public transportation, raising $15 billion for "crucial upgrades to the region's mass transit system," said the Times.

The proposal, first introduced by New York Governor Kathy Hochul two years ago, faced delays due to public opposition but has since been revised and implemented.

US President-elect Donald Trump, who initially gained fame as a New York real estate developer, had previously voiced his opposition to the plan and even vowed to kill it after he takes office on Jan. 20.

It is not common for US presidents to interfere with the law in particular cities, but it is not unheard of.