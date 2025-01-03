FBI, Homeland Security alert law enforcement to possible copycat attacks following New Orleans truck-ramming

A view of the scene in the French Quarter after a car ramming attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 01 January 2025. (IHA Photo)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have alerted the nation's 18,000 law enforcement agencies about potential copycats of Wednesday's truck-ramming attack in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The FBI and Homeland Security issued a joint bulletin on Thursday alerting law enforcement nationwide to watch for signs of vehicles being used in attacks that could result in mass casualties, ABC News reported, citing sources.

At least 14 people were killed and over 30 others injured when a truck plowed through the heart of the French Quarter of New Orleans around 3:15 a.m. (0915GMT) Wednesday morning.

The FBI identified the suspect accused of ramming the truck into New Year's partygoers as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US citizen and army veteran born in Texas.

According to the FBI, Jabbar drove from Houston to New Orleans on Tuesday evening and posted several videos online expressing his support for Daesh/ISIS shortly before the deadly attack.

The joint bulletin said Daesh/ISIS has encouraged the use of vehicles as a terrorist weapon since around 2014.

According to ABC, law enforcement agencies in the US were advised to look for signs of potential attacks, including pre-operational surveillance and the use of forged documents or credit to rent vehicles.

The bulletin added that Jabbar was inspired by Daesh/ISIS, though no evidence has been found of other individuals involved.

A senior law enforcement official also told ABC that the terrorist organization has yet to claim responsibility for the attack.