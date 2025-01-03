Milan come from behind to beat Juventus 2-1 in Super Cup semi-final

AC Milan came from behind to beat Juventus 2-1 in the Italian Super Cup semi-final in Riyadh on Friday, and the win for Sergio Conceicao's side in his first game in charge set up a derby final with Inter Milan.

The opening goal came in the 21st minute, with Kenan Yildiz giving Juventus the lead, after the goalscorer had initially been left out of the starting side but was a late call-up after an injury to Francisco Conceicao in the warm-up.

Milan equalised in the 71st minute through a penalty kick from Christian Pulisic and an own goal by Federico Gatti four minutes later completed the comeback.

Milan will play Inter in Monday's final, after the Serie A champions overcame Atalanta 2-0 in their semi-final meeting on Thursday.









