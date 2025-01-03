UNRWA to close Gaza, West Bank offices ahead of Israeli ban - report

The UN Relief Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said it is planning to stop aid activities because of the Knesset legislation restricting its work, according to a report on Friday.

The Israeli parliament (Knesset) approved two bills in October aimed at prohibiting UNRWA's activities in Israel.

The laws are expected to take effect this month. Israeli lawmakers argue that UNRWA's aid operations allegedly serve as a cover for Hamas activities, a claim the agency has repeatedly denied.

UN officials have raised alarms about the potential consequences of Israel's actions, according to the New York Times, citing officials.

They warn that no other organization could replicate UNRWA's comprehensive services, which include providing food, water, medicine, education and shelter for millions of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The suspension of critical humanitarian activities could exacerbate the already dire conditions in those areas.

"It would be a massive impact on an already catastrophic situation," said former UN humanitarian coordinator, Jamie McGoldrick.

"If that is what the Israeli intention is - to remove any ability for us to save lives - you have to question what is the thinking and what is the end goal?" he added.

Sami Abu Darweesh, a 30-year-old Palestinian living in a UNRWA-managed refugee camp in Gaza, expressed fears about the agency's potential shutdown.

"The world has abandoned us. We have nothing but the aid we get from UNRWA to survive," he said.

- UNRWA's essential role under threat

Since the start of Israel's military operations in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli government has intensified its campaign against UNRWA.

Israel claims that 14 of the agency's 12,000 employees in Gaza were complicit in the Oct. 7 attacks, labeling UNRWA as a platform for Hamas and calling for its closure.

UNRWA, established in 1949, provides health, education and social services to Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem, Lebanon, Jordan and Gaza.

It employs 30,000 workers, the majority of whom are Palestinian.

Legislation passed by the Knesset on Oct. 29 formally sought to end UNRWA's operations within Israel. The move has drawn sharp criticism from several countries, with the US urging Israel on Oct. 30 to reconsider implementing the laws.

The military campaign in Gaza has had devastating consequences for UNRWA's staff.

Reports indicate that 258 personnel have been killed by Israeli forces since the offensive began. Despite the losses, UNRWA continues to provide vital aid amid escalating challenges.

As of now, it remains unclear how Israel plans to enforce the ban on UNRWA's operations or whether the agency will be able to continue its humanitarian work in Gaza and the West Bank.



