White House urges Hamas to sign on to new deal to ensure release of hostages

The Biden administration is urging Hamas to sign on to a new ceasefire deal that would ensure the release of hostages, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

Kirby said the White House welcomed Israel's decision to send another team to Doha to continue negotiations. The Biden administration is making a final push to help broker a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in its final weeks, to end the fighting in Gaza and secure the release of Hamas-held hostages there.