 Contact Us
News World White House urges Hamas to sign on to new deal to ensure release of hostages

White House urges Hamas to sign on to new deal to ensure release of hostages

The Biden administration is urging Hamas to agree to a new ceasefire deal that includes the release of hostages, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters WORLD
Published January 03,2025
Subscribe
WHITE HOUSE URGES HAMAS TO SIGN ON TO NEW DEAL TO ENSURE RELEASE OF HOSTAGES

The Biden administration is urging Hamas to sign on to a new ceasefire deal that would ensure the release of hostages, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

Kirby said the White House welcomed Israel's decision to send another team to Doha to continue negotiations. The Biden administration is making a final push to help broker a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in its final weeks, to end the fighting in Gaza and secure the release of Hamas-held hostages there.