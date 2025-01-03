Fenerbahce Beko beat Anadolu Efes 84-76 in EuroLeague Turkish derby

Fenerbahce Beko defeated Anadolu Efes 84-76 in Round 19 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Friday.

Marko Guduric delivered an outstanding performance with 17 points, seven points and seven assists to lead the hosts to victory at the Ulker Sports, Event Hall.

"We struggled lately, and we needed to come out and defend our home court," Guduric said after the game. "I think defensively we were good and it's good to start the new year with a win."

Tarik Biberovic scored 17 points and Nigel Hayes-Davis dropped in 12 while Devon Hall added 11 for Fenerbahce in the Turkish derby.

Elijah Bryant led Efes with 16 points. Shane Larkin finished with 15 while Jordan Nwora and Vincent Poirier each had 12.

Saras Jasikevicius's side improved to 11-7 in the EuroLeague standings and have a 2-0 record against Efes, which dropped to 10-9.

- Friday results:

Paris Basketball vs. FC Barcelona: 79-90

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens vs.Virtus Segafredo Bologna: 111-90

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade vs. Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv: 98-75