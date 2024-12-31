IN 2024, AMERICANS TOPPED LIST OF FOREIGN CRIMINALS IN INDONESIAS BALI

In 2024, Americans topped list of foreign criminals in Indonesia's Bali

American citizens topped the foreign criminal list in Indonesia's Bali Island as 34 US nationals were implicated in crimes ranging from drug offenses to general criminal acts during 2024, police said.

Bali Police Chief Inspector General Daniel Adityajaya on Monday said that 226 foreign nationals were apprehended for crimes in Bali throughout 2024, marking an increase from 194 cases in 2023, Jakarta Globe reported.

"Of the 226 foreign offenders recorded in 2024, 14 US citizens were involved in general crimes, while the remaining 20 were linked to narcotics-related offenses," Daniel said.

Australians were the second largest group with 32 offenders while Russians ranked third with 28.

In 2024, 25 Britons, 12 Germans and three Filipinos were also apprehended for crimes in Bali.

The police chief also reported that 228 foreign nationals fell victim to crimes in Bali in 2024, with theft being the most reported offense, accounting for 41 cases.