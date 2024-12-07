Syrians in US protest Assad regime outside White House

A group of Syrians in the US staged a protest against the Bashar al-Assad regime in front of the White House on Saturday.

The demonstrators, who gathered in Lafayette Square under the slogan "Free Syria," marched toward the White House to express their opposition to the regime.

Carrying Syrian flags, the protesters chanted "Free Syria" and danced in front of the White House to amplify their message.

Also, the demonstrators distributed sweets to celebrate the liberation of Aleppo and Hama from Assad's forces.

Renewed fighting between regime forces and anti-regime groups broke out on Nov. 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo.

By Nov. 30, opposition forces had taken control of most of Aleppo's city center and established dominance across the Idlib province.

Following intense clashes on Thursday, groups took control of the Hama city center from regime forces.

Anti-regime groups also seized several settlements in the strategically important Homs province, which leads to Damascus, and began to advance.

On Friday, Syrian opposition groups took control of Daraa in southern Syria, near the Jordanian border.

Earlier on Saturday, they seized total control of the Suwayda province in southern Syria. On the same day, local opposition forces in Quneitra gained control of the provincial capital.

On Dec. 1, the opposition Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom against the terrorist group PKK/YPG in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terror elements.







