Republicans to retain control of US House of Representatives: AP

Republicans won the majority in the US House of Representatives, with control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, The Associated Press (AP) said Wednesday.

Republicans will have at least the 218 votes needed to control the 435-seat chamber, it said.

Following the Nov. 5 election, Republicans secured a majority of Senate seats with at least 52-48.

President-elect Donald Trump won the election with 312 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 threshold against his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump, who won a second nonconsecutive term in the White House last week, will be sworn into office Jan. 20, 2025, for a four-year term.