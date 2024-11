Brazilian Justice Alexandre de Moraes said the man suspected of a bombing attack in Brasilia was trying to get into the Supreme Court to blow up the building.

Speaking at an event on Thursday, Moraes said the "suicide" bombing that ended with the death of the bomber was the result of hatred directed at the top court and generated during the previous government of hard-right President Jair Bolsonaro that led his supporters to ransack the building in a riot on January 8 last year.