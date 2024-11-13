Trump meets with Republicans on Capitol Hill

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump met Wednesday with Republicans on Capitol Hill after winning a second nonconsecutive term in the White House last week.

"Isn't it nice to win? It's nice to win. It's always nice to win," Trump told Republicans.

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Trump later Wednesday at the White House for transition talks.

The Republicans clinched a majority in the election, assuming control of the House and Senate and the White House.

Trump won the election with 312 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 threshold against Democratic his rival Vice President Kamala Harris.