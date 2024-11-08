Turkish Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

Türkiye's Central Bank on Friday raised its year-end inflation forecast for 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Annual consumer inflation is projected to reach 44% this year, from the previous forecast of 38%, Governor Fatih Karahan told a meeting held to release the bank's fourth and last inflation report of this year.

The year-end inflation forecast for 2025 raised to 21%, up 7 percentage points from the previous report.

"We foresee that inflation will decline to 12% in 2026," Karahan said, adding that inflation is targeted to stabilize at 5% in the medium term.

The previous projection for 2026 was 9%.

Falling for the fifth straight month, Türkiye's annual consumer inflation rate eased to 15-month low of 48.58% in October, according latest data from the TurkStat.