Harris calls on supporters to accept election results, vows peaceful transfer of power

Vice President Kamala Harris called on her supporters Wednesday to accept her electoral defeat, vowing to engage in a "peaceful transfer of power" after President-elect Donald Trump secured a second White House term.

Harris acknowledged the deep disappointment being felt by many of her supporters, saying the results were "not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for."

"I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now. I get it. But we must accept the results of this election," she said in remarks delivered from her Washington, D.C.-based alma mater, Howard University.

"Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory. I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power," she added.

She urged Democrats not to give up in the wake of Tuesday's results but to instead "roll up our sleeves," organize, and "stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together."

"I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case. But here's the thing, America -- if it is, let us fill the sky with the light of a brilliant, brilliant billion of stars, the light, the light of optimism, of faith, of truth and service," she said.

Trump's victory marks an historic and improbable comeback after he failed to be reelected to a second consecutive term in 2020, one in which he claimed without substantiation that the election was rigged and tried unsuccessfully to overturn the results.

He became the first former president to be charged with state or federal crimes in four separate indictments and was convicted earlier this year in the state of New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claimed she had an affair with Trump.

The election also benefited the Republican party as a whole as they shifted the balance of power from Democrats by taking control of the Senate 52-43, with several races still outstanding but only 51 needed to take the majority.

Control of the House of Representatives is still to be determined, as several races have not yet been called. So far, Republicans lead Democrats by a narrow margin, 201-181, with the magic number of 218 needed to take control of the chamber.

Trump will be inaugurated for a second White House term on Jan. 20, 2025. Harris, as vice president, is slated to oversee the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol.