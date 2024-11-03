FBI addresses false videos related to election security

The FBI issued a statement Saturday that addressed the circulation of two misleading videos that falsely claimed to be affiliated with the bureau concerning election security.

The bureau said footage from one of the videos seemingly suggests FBI operatives had apprehended three groups involved in ballot fraud, while the other references Doug Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. Both videos have been confirmed to be inauthentic, it said.

The FBI emphasized that "election integrity is among our highest priorities," and said it was collaborating closely with state and local law enforcement to address election-related threats and ensure the safety of communities as Americans prepare to vote in elections Nov. 5.

The bureau warned that the dissemination of false information regarding its operations "undermines our democratic process and aims to erode trust in the electoral system."

It encouraged Americans to obtain election and voting information from credible sources, such as local election offices, and for anyone who suspects criminal activity to report it to state or local law enforcement or their local FBI field office.