Erdoğan: We fully support and have confidence in Medium-Term Program (MTP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made comments about the Medium-Term Program announced today on his X account. He stated: "I hope that the 2025-2027 Medium-Term Program (MTP), which we have announced today and which is of great importance for the Turkish economy, will be a source of blessings for our country and our people."



Delivering a clear message in the fight against inflation, Erdoğan said: "While resolutely combating inflation on one hand, on the other hand, we fully support and have confidence in the Medium-Term Program (MTP), which prioritizes investment, production, employment, export, and growth, and will strengthen agriculture, industry, high technology, tourism, and many other sectors."



In his post, President Erdoğan noted: "As a government, we will continue to work tirelessly to achieve the goals we have set within the framework of the MTP, to enhance the welfare of our citizens while ensuring the sustainability of our economy, based on solid foundations, for future generations."















