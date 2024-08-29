U.S. defense officials meet Mideast counterparts at Pentagon amid tension in region

Military representatives from Middle Eastern countries gathered with U.S. defense officials at the Pentagon on Wednesday for talks on recent developments in the region, amidst heightened tensions following the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran.

The Pentagon confirmed the meeting, describing it as a routine, working-level discussion between U.S. military leaders and their counterparts from the Middle East. Officials declined to provide further details.

Lebanon's MTV reported that during the meeting, the U.S. informed its Arab partners of intelligence suggesting Iran could launch a limited retaliatory strike against Israel within the next three days.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran. Israel's earlier killing of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut further intensified regional instability.

Hamas and Iran have accused Israel of orchestrating Haniyeh's assassination, while Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement. Iran has vowed severe retaliation against Israel for the killing on Iranian soil.

The escalation comes amid an ongoing Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 40,200 Palestinians following an attack on Oct. 7 last year by Hamas that killed 1,139 Israelis.