Trump to sit for FBI interview in assassination attempt investigation

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will sit for a "victim interview" with the FBI as part of an investigation into his July 13 attempted assassination, an official said on Monday.

Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge of the FBI's Pittsburgh Field Office, told a press briefing that victim interviews are a routine part of criminal investigations, which he said are voluntary.

"The interview of the former president will be consistent with any other victim interview that we do," said Rojek, adding that the agency wants to get Trump's "perspective on what he observed."

"It is a standard victim interview, like we would do for any other victim of crime under any other circumstances," he added.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, a lone 20-year-old gunman, opened fire on Trump during a campaign rally in Butler County, striking him in his right ear. The gunman also took the life of Corey Comperatore and seriously injured two others.

Crooks was killed at the scene.

Last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray sparked controversy regarding the injury of the former president during his remarks at a House Judiciary Committee hearing, saying "there's some question about whether or not it's a bullet or shrapnel that, you know, hit his ear."

The agency on Friday said Trump was struck by a bullet during the assassination attempt.

"What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject's rifle," it said in a statement.