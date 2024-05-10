Canada police clear out pro-Palestinian protesters at university

Police in full riot gear cleared out a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Calgary (U of C) late Thursday, making multiple arrests when some protesters refused to leave.

At its zenith, about 120 protesters occupied the university site. Some agreed to leave when asked by police but about 60 protesters remained.

Around 11 p.m. (Mountain Time) police issued a five-minute deadline for protesters to go.

Then, police with shields and unleashing flash-bang explosives-a less-lethal stun grenade that creates smoke and a loud noise-pushed out a few dozen remaining protesters, making multiple arrests. Police were expected to release the number of arrests later Friday.

Within 10 minutes the area was cleared, The Canadian Press (CP) reported.

Police said the flashbangs was employed due to protesters' actions.

"Projectiles and assaultive behavior by the remaining protestors triggered the use of non-lethal munitions by officers," police said in a statement reported by CP. "No injuries were reported."

Police said they were called by university security after protesters pitched tents and refused to leave when told they were trespassing.

Police were called in around 6:30 p.m. MT.

The student-led protesters followed the lead of other university demonstrations, demanding University of Calgary sever any ties with Israel.

"We've been asking the U of C to review their investments, to make their investments more public, to make sure that we know what's going on, where the money's going — our tuition money," said Mohammad Arhaam Mukati told The Canadian Press. Mukati is president and co-founder of the U of C's Palestinian Advocacy Club, which was involved with the encampment.

"They're not asking for much," he said. "What they are asking for is crucial. It's important. It's significant."

Calgary is a city of about 1.3 million in the western Canada province of Alberta.