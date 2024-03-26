 Contact Us
New York police officer killed during traffic stop

AMERICAS
Published March 26,2024
A police officer died on Monday after being shot during a traffic stop in Queens, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said on Monday.

Thirty-one-year-old Jonathan Diller was shot while conducting a traffic stop in the Far Rockaway neighborhood, NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said.

He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in a critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries.

"This is a devastating moment," said Mayor Eric Adams.

"Officer Jonathan Diller was just doing his job in Queens, working to keep his fellow New Yorkers safe, and a senseless act of violence took his life — a senseless act carried out by a dangerous individual with a gun and a total disregard for our people in uniform," he added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the U.S. must continue working to end gun violence in America.