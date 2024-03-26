Russia says it again intercepted 2 US strategic bombers over Barents Sea

Russia said on Tuesday that it prevented two American strategic bombers from entering its airspace over the Barents Sea, just two days after a similar incident involving two other strategic bombers from the US Air Force.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry said that airspace control detected a group of planes approaching the country's airspace over the Barents Sea, after which a MiG-31 fighter jet was dispatched to identify the aircraft.

"The Russian fighter crew identified the aerial target as a pair of US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers," the statement said, indicating that the US planes adjusted their flight course away from Russian airspace after the fighter jet approached them.

The statement also said there was no violation of Russia's state border, adding that the flight of the fighter jet was carried out "in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters and in compliance with safety measures."

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported a similar incident involving a pair of B-1B strategic bombers of the US Air Force, which were intercepted by a dispatched fighter jet.

US authorities have not yet commented on the statement.















