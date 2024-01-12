U.S. aviation agency launches probe into Boeing for 737 Max 9 incident

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Thursday that it is conducting an investigation into Boeing regarding last week's incident involving a cabin panel blowout on a 737 Max 9 aircraft.

"This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again," the agency said in a statement.

"FAA formally notified Boeing that it is conducting an investigation to determine if Boeing failed to ensure completed products conformed to its approved design and were in a condition for safe operation in compliance with FAA regulations," it said.

The probe comes as a result of the incident on a Boeing Model 737-9 MAX plane for Alaska Airlines, during which it lost a "plug" type passenger door and additional discrepancies.

Authorities issued a temporary grounding Saturday for 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft to conduct safety inspections, following the midair mishap that led to an emergency landing with passengers onboard above the U.S. state of Oregon.

Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday it will cancel all flights involving 737 MAX 9 planes until Saturday.

"Boeing's manufacturing practices need to comply with the high safety standards they're legally accountable to meet," said the agency.