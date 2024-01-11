TRUMP: IF I WERE IN OFFICE, THERE WOULDNT HAVE BEEN UKRAINE WAR AND OCTOBER 7 ATTACK

Former US President Donald Trump claimed that if he were to become president, there would be no Ukraine war or October 7 attack by Hamas, as his potential opponent Joe Biden was seen as weak in dealing with China and Russia.



Trump, the strongest presidential candidate for the Republicans in the November 5 elections, participated in a live broadcast on Fox News in Iowa, where the primaries will begin on January 15.



Choosing a different channel than CNN, where other Republican rivals, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, appeared in a live broadcast that evening, Trump touched on numerous domestic and foreign policy issues.



Criticizing Biden's weakness in foreign policy, Trump said, "There is chaos in your hands today. Joe Biden cannot put two sentences together, but he defends us against Putin and Xi and all the other smart leaders."



Trump also claimed that if he were president, Russia would not enter Ukraine, stating, "There would never be a war in Ukraine; Russia could never (enter Ukraine). The last attack on Israel would never happen."



Highlighting that no American captured by Hamas has been rescued, Trump argued that the Biden administration showed "weak leadership" in this regard.



Addressing domestic policy issues, Trump also made evaluations, stating that there is a serious problem of illegal immigration in the country, and Biden has done nothing in response.



Referring to irregular migrants allocated a shelter in a school in New York, Trump said that if he were president, everyone entering the U.S. illegally would be deported.





