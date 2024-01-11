News World Trial at International Criminal Court [ICC] | Israel brought to justice in The Hague for commiting war crimes in Gaza Strip

During November, five nations - South Africa, Bolivia, Bangladesh, the Union of Comoros and Djibouti - joined forces to call for the International Criminal Court to address Israel's actions in Gaza. Their plea was for a probe into purported crimes against humanity committed there. The International Criminal Court, situated in The Hague and created in 2002 by the Rome Statute of 1998, has leveled four accusations against Israel.

A demonstration in support of Palestinian held in the Hague ahead of hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on a genocide complaint by South Africa against Israel