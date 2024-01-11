Trial at International Criminal Court [ICC] | Israel brought to justice in The Hague for commiting war crimes in Gaza Strip

News
During November, five nations - South Africa, Bolivia, Bangladesh, the Union of Comoros and Djibouti - joined forces to call for the International Criminal Court to address Israel's actions in Gaza. Their plea was for a probe into purported crimes against humanity committed there. The International Criminal Court, situated in The Hague and created in 2002 by the Rome Statute of 1998, has leveled four accusations against Israel.
These four crimes are genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and aggression. The court exclusively tries real individuals, including heads of state and high-level government officials.
There are three possible methods for the court to launch an investigation. The first involves the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office independently initiating an investigation, without the parties' request.
Alternatively, states may make a request for an investigation to be opened. Lastly, cases can be referred to the prosecutor's office by the United Nations Security Council.
In 2015, Palestine submitted a request to the International Criminal Court regarding offenses committed in its occupied territories. Following six years of investigation, an inquiry was launched in 2021. However, no advancements have been made since then.
Karim Khan, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, has been facing criticism for failing to take preventative actions against those responsible for crimes in Palestinian territory, particularly Netanyahu. However, Israel does not acknowledge the authority of the International Criminal Court, while Palestine is a member.
The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has been actively investigating crimes committed in Palestinian territory since 2015.