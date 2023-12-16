COLOMBIAS PRESIDENT MEETS WITH PALESTINIAN STUDENTS

Colombian President Gustavo Petro met with a group of Palestinian students in the capital Bogota on Friday.

In Casa de Narino, the official presidential residence, Petro wore a scarf with the Palestinian flag presented to him during the meeting with Palestinian students.

Petro also shared a photo with the students on X, and engaged in conversation with them.

The students also gifted Petro books.

On Thursday, Petro called on US President Joe Biden to immediately stop the "genocide" in Gaza.

"President Biden must act quickly to stop the genocide in Gaza. This approach is true: the Israeli people must change their current government and open the way to a definitive peace that is based on the existence of two sovereign states," he wrote on his X account.













