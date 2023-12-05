House in Virginia explodes after suspect fires flare gun

A house exploded in Arlington, Virginia late Monday after a suspect fired a flare gun from the residence as police prepared to execute a search warrant there.

"As officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home," the Arlington County Police Department said on X.

"Subsequently, an explosion occurred at the residence and officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion."

The explosion took place in the 800 block of N. Burlington Street, it said, noting that an investigation is underway.

"Officers on scene reported minor injuries with no one transported to the hospital," it said, adding firefighters were trying to extinguish the fire.