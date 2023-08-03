Trump claims 'unprecedented weaponization' of justice system

 Contact Us
On Thursday, Donald Trump accused an "unprecedented weaponization of 'Justice'" just before his scheduled appearance in a Washington courtroom to face charges of conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

AFP AMERICAS
Published August 03,2023
Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in the 2024 White House race, accused President Joe Biden of ordering the Justice Department to charge him with "as many crimes as can be concocted," forcing him to spend time and money defending himself rather than campaign.

"The Dems don't want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of 'Justice.' But soon, in 2024, it will be our turn," he said on his social media platform, Truth Social.